Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunman jailed

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:42hrs | Views
A Bulawayo man who was found in possession of an AK47 rifle has been slapped with 36 months' jail after it was proved that he was not authorised to keep the firearm.

Ame Mpala (35) of Pumula East, represented by lawyer Kholwani Ngwenya, was denying the charge of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon when he appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya.

However, Tashaya convicted Mphala due to overwhelming evidence.

Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Mpala was arrested at a roadblock along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on March 20 while aboard a pirate taxi. He was found with the weapon and 20 rounds of
ammunition.

Mpala claimed he was given the gun by David Fugao, a police officer who was based in Matabeleland North.


Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

47 mins ago | 377 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1360 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 776 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2233 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2891 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3005 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 6037 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1866 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 777 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days