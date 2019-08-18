Gunman jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man who was found in possession of an AK47 rifle has been slapped with 36 months' jail after it was proved that he was not authorised to keep the firearm.Ame Mpala (35) of Pumula East, represented by lawyer Kholwani Ngwenya, was denying the charge of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon when he appearedbefore Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya.However, Tashaya convicted Mphala due to overwhelming evidence.Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.Mpala was arrested at a roadblock along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on March 20 while aboard a pirate taxi. He was found with the weapon and 20 rounds ofammunition.Mpala claimed he was given the gun by David Fugao, a police officer who was based in Matabeleland North.