Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's son in-law guns for Zifa board

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:46hrs | Views
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has made damning corruption allegations against the Zifa board, accusing the Felton Kamambo-led football association of gross incompetence, mismanagement and laundering of Fifa funds meant for the development of the local game.

The allegations are contained in a scathing letter written by President Mnangagwa's son in-law who is also the SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa to the Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura last week, seeking permission to remove the entire Zifa leadership from office and replace it with a normalisation committee.

Mlotshwa said the local sport regulatory body was concerned at the manner in which the game of football was being administered in the country.

This comes after the controversies which stalked the Warriors and Mighty Warriors' recent participation at the Afcon and Cosafa tournaments respectively and the never-ending allegations of mismanagement of funds.

"No doubt, Fifa will be aware of the many controversies surrounding the administration of the game of football in Zimbabwe. Indeed matters were brought to the fore most recently in the build-up and aftermath of the national men's side, ‘The Warriors' participation at the Afcon held in Egypt," Mlotshwa said.

"The allegations of financial mismanagement arising therefrom, including the possible laundering of monies received from Fifa, through a private company account, caused SRC to consider that these many allegations gave rise to a prima facie case of, at the very least, gross incompetence on the part of Zifa."

The prominent Harare lawyer said the SRC was concerned with how Fifa funds had allegedly been diverted to a private company account reportedly belonging to one of the association's board members.

According to Mlotshwa, the Zifa board has failed to provide the SRC with detailed answers to many of the allegations levelled against them, despite requesting for an extension of the deadline when the statutory body wrote to the football association on July 3 demanding answers.

"It is simply unacceptable that Fifa monies are diverted to a private company account, violating the rules and anti-money laundering laws of Zimbabwe under the guise of avoiding creditors and court orders," he said.

"You will readily agree that the contemptuous failure by Zifa to account for the use of Fifa funds as well as Zimbabwean taxpayers' monies is exceptionally astounding, and in terms of the SRC Act, unlawful."

"The SRC, subject to Fifa's position on the matter, is prepared to proceed and suspend the entire Zifa board in terms of its own SRC Act nonetheless, should this be the agreed position with yourselves."

Mlotshwa said although the SRC board, according to Section 30 (1) (c) of the SRC Act, have the authority to remove part, or the entire Zifa leadership from office, they were asking the world football governing body to provide the intervention in line with football statutes.

"In terms of Section 30(c)(i), the SRC having already afforded Zifa the opportunity of making written presentations to it, may suspend all or any of Zifa's officers, and in terms of Section 30(2), recommend to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the appointment of an interim committee to administer the affairs of Zifa.

"However, it is noted that Article (B)(2) of the general provisions of the Fifa statutes, contains similar disciplinary provisions, to quote:-

"The executive bodies of member associations may under exceptional circumstances be removed from office by the council in consultation with the relevant confederation and replaced by a normalisation committee for a specific period of time."

The SRC said it had already identified possible candidates for the normalisation committee which they hope "will bring sanity, transparency and accountability to the administration of football in Zimbabwe".

"It is in this respect that the SRC kindly requests Fifa to remove from office the entirety of the Zifa board, including the secretary-general thereof, and replace it with a normalisation committee charged with bringing sanity, transparency and accountability to the administration of football in Zimbabwe.

"If it should please Fifa, the SRC already has possible candidates for such a normalisation committee. The present manner in which the game is being administered, particularly the men and women national teams, is no better than a badly managed circus," Mlotshwa said.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

16 mins ago | 65 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 572 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1660 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 820 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2294 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2991 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3101 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6204 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1879 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days