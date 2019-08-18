Woman assaults ex-hubby with a beer bottle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mutare woman was sentenced to eight months in jail for striking her ex-husband with an empty beer bottle for allegedly sharing information about her private life with other people.Tatenda Mutodza (26) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who suspended two months of the sentence on condition she will not commit a similaroffence in the next five years.Another six months were commuted to 210 hours of community service by the Mutare High Court circuit.Prosecutors said on August 9, 2019 at around 6pm, the woman went to her ex-husband Leonard Gowe's place intending to see him.She accused Gowe of telling people about her private life.Mutodza then grabbed an empty beer bottle and struck Gowe twice on the forehead.Gowe fell down and become unconscious