Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's image dented by police brutality

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:48hrs | Views
The violent crackdown by the police on opposition activists that gathered in Harare on Friday awaiting a court judgement on a planned demonstration once again put President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commitment to reform into doubt.

Police had used flimsy grounds to ban the protests organised by the MDC a few hours before they were scheduled to take place and it is possible that the message did not reach some people.

A large but peaceful crowd took positions at the Africa Unity Square before the riot police descended on them like a tonne of bricks.

A woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly hit on the head by the marauding police officers. Several other people were reportedly injured in the melee.

Disturbing images of police officers pouncing on fleeing opposition supporters circulated widely.

Some citizens who were going about their business in the central business district (CBD) were also not spared.

Ahead of the protests, police had desperately tried to build a narrative that the protests would turn violent.

On the eve of the demonstrations, the police came up with a fanciful tale of how some unmarked vehicles delivered "granite stones" to street kids in the CBD.

The stones were purportedly meant to be used as weapons to attack people during the protests. Only the most gullible must have fallen for that propaganda.

However, what was more disturbing was the wave of abductions and torture of civil society and opposition activists that the government blamed on alleged loyalists of former president Robert Mugabe.

The police have not accounted for anyone behind the abductions.

In fact, the law enforcement agents have not solved similar criminal activities that happened as far as August last year after opposition and civil society activists were brutalised by members of the security forces.

The claims that a "third force" is behind the human rights violations will not find any takers.

Statements by the United Nations, European Union, United States and Britain showed clearly that the world is not buying the government's excuses.

The international community is running out of patience with Mnangagwa's government and the reaction to the protests only served to confirm fears that the government's commitment to democracy is questionable.

Zimbabwe's constitution gives citizens the right to hold peaceful protests and a democratic government will respect such fundamental rights.

What happened on Friday is not different from the excesses of August 1, 2018 and January this year where soldiers were unleashed on unarmed civilians, resulting in several deaths.

The actions by the security forces so far proved that Mnangagwa's claims that he is different from Mugabe, who had a reputation of being a brutal dictator, are hollow.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 85 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 587 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1689 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1304 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2300 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3108 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6220 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days