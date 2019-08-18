Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs step up fight against graft

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:54hrs | Views
The Africa Parliamentarians Network for Anti-Corruption (Apnac) plans to sponsor three major laws that will tighten the fight against corruption and bring culprits to book in the country.

This was revealed by a representative of the continental anti-graft body and Kambuzuma MP, Willias Madzimure, in a presentation he delivered at a regional investigative journalism conference held in Harare on Friday.

The event was organised by the Information for Development Trust (IDT), a local non-profit making media organisation, and was attended by heads of investigative journalism centres in Sadc countries.

"Apnac is concerned with the high levels of corruption in Zimbabwe,"Madzimure said.

"In order to deal with this vice, the body has decided to sponsor three private members' bills.

"These are the Protection of Whistleblowers Bill, Asset Recovery Bill and the Asset Declaration Bill.

"These pieces of legislation will ensure that public figures are held accountable and where they are convicted of corruption, all properties acquired through corrupt means will be seized by the state," he said.

Apnac is a network of African parliamentarians aimed at involving parliamentarians in the fight against corruption. Its headquarters are in Kampala, Uganda.

Madzimure stressed that while there is a government policy in Zimbabwe for public office bearers to declare their assets, the strategy is weak.

"We actually need something that is binding and not just a policy," he said.

"That is why we want to sponsor a bill that can then be a law on that issue.

"The current government has been speaking about zero tolerance and so we are confident that they will support these bills. It should be difficult for them to reject such bills."

Onesmus Nyaude from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, who represented the body's chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo, said the organisation was ready to collaborate with investigative journalists to fight graft in the country.

"We are ready to make collaborations with the media and share information and tips_ on cases of corruption," he said.

"Once journalists give us leads, our intelligence officers and investigators will surely make follow-ups and build cases.

"On our part we can also share information on corruption with the media."

Veteran journalist John Gambanga praised IDT for putting together the regional seminar and urged organisers to up-scale programmes that promote investigative journalism in Zimbabwe.

He lamented lack of such initiatives by local media houses who struggle to finance investigative journalism.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

17 mins ago | 77 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 584 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1679 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 834 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1299 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6213 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days