Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet group launches virtual learning academy

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:55hrs | Views
Econet Wireless has launched the Econet Group Innoversity, a virtual learning academy designed to develop critical skills in the digital age.

"Today I am excited to launch the Econet Innoversity, a learning academy that we will use to develop and deliver skills of the future in line with our business strategy," said Econet CEO Douglas Mboweni at the launch of the academy in Harare recently.

"This will be a vehicle for developing requisite mission-critical skills that are imperative for us to not only survive, but thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Mboweni said with the fast changes in technology, new skills - which are currently not being taught locally - were urgently required to address the skills supply gap in key talent segments and to position organisations to compete for the future.

"For us at Econet our people are the foundation of our success; they are our main source of competitive advantage and are the key drivers of innovation and business resilience," he said.

"It is, therefore, critical for our continued success, that we retrain them and equip them with fourth industrial revolution skills through the world-class certification programmes the Econet Innoversity will offer."

A recent national skills audit report published by the Higher and Tertiary Education minister revealed skills deficits in some key sectors and disciplines in Zimbabwe.

The report said the country had a 93,5% skills deficit in engineering, a 12% deficit in agricultural skills and a 95% deficit in the medical and health science fields.

Mboweni said the Innoversity would seek to bridge the skills gaps both within its organisation and outside, in the broader marketplace. It will play a key role in accelerating skills development in order to "future-proof" individuals' skills with the business-critical competences going into the future.

Speaking at the launch, the company's chief human resources officer Dennis Nyabadza said the Innoversity had come at a time the nation was battling a skills deficit, and would play an important skills-bridging role.

"We have taken the lead in launching the Econet Innoversity in order to future-proof our business' talent requirements out of a realisation that in as much as our educational
institutions are trying their best, in a fast-changing tech and digital-driven organisation such as Econet, there is a compelling need to develop future skills now," he said.

Stressing relevancy, he said the Innoversity would harness new technologies to increase business output and enable quick and accurate decision-making while offering skills that translate into relevant products and services.

"Through the Econet Innoversity, we will strategically harness emerging technologies to deliver new skills and at the same time unlock deep business and customer insights to deliver relevant and unparalleled customer experience," Nyabadza said.

Econet's talent and organisational development head Darlington Hukuimwe said the Innoversity would run certification programmes in a variety of courses.

"We will be offering online, face-to-face and project-based certified courses in several new areas that include big data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and learning,
robotics, augmented reality (AR), IoT (the internet of things), block chain, cyber security and digital customer experience, among others," he said.

Hukuimwe said the learning academy would also offer new and senior management development courses, including coaching and mentorship-based learning.

He said in the first phase, the Innoversity would focus on talent and skills development among staff within the Econet group.

"But in less than two years, in phase two, the Innoversity will offer these programmes and courses to institutions and individuals outside the Econet group," Hukuimwe said.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 89 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 596 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1695 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 827 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2301 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2999 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3111 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6223 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days