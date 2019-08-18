Latest News Editor's Choice


Reverend Bushiri comes to Chitungwiza

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019
Congregants at the Enlightened Christian Church (ECG) in Chitungwiza had a chance to witness the power of God following the visit by one of the senior members of the church, Reverend Otis Bushiri.

Reverend Bushiri, who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, is the brother of ECG founder and general overseer Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, aka Major 1. He was received by the resident pastor of ECG in Chitungwiza Jean Pierre Dusabe.

ECG is a modern congregation of Christ-centred believers celebrating God through the prophetic, healing and deliverance ministries. It is home to millions across the globe who seek to hear God speaking today. In Zimbabwe its head office is in Bulawayo where financial awareness is being practiced.

According to Pastor Dusabe, at least more than 1 500 congregants, including members of the church and the Chitungwiza community in general, attended the crusade where the sick were healed and the captives were set free.

"The visit of Reverend Otis Bushiri is a blessing to the ECG Zimbabwe family as well as the nation of Zimbabwe in general," Pastor Dusabe said.

"The visit actually brings Reverend Otis Bushiri as the forerunner of the general overseer, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon."

Pastor Dusabe said scores of people received prophetic messages through the Man of God.

"Several government officials were part of the congregation, including Minister of State for Mashonaland East province Apolonia Munzverengwi," Pastor Dusabe said.

ECG has turned out to be popular in Zimbabwe after Vice-President Kembo Mohadi visited the church when he was Defence minister.

The church has 17 assemblies in Zimbabwe and spreading to other towns and rural communities.

According to Pastor Dusabe said the church is active on social platforms courtesy of Rory Studios.

Prophet Bushiri was brought up in a Christian home. He is the son of Huxley and Christina Bushiri.

His birth was mysterious and there were so many issues surrounding it such that after he had been delivered, his mother called him Shepherd, acknowledging that the Lord is her Shepherd.

Source - the standard

