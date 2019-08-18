Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anger over Ndiweni imprisonment

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 10:00hrs | Views
The imprisonment of prominent Ntabazinduna traditional leader, Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, has been described as a "political sham" amid indications that his lawyers are preparing for an appeal.

Ndiweni, who is very vocal against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, was on Friday jailed 18 months by Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove for malicious damage to property.

Twenty-three villagers that were charged alongside him were only sentenced to 525 hours of community service each.

The chief and his subjects were accused of destroying a fellow villager's crops.

Former Education minister David Coltart said it was clear that there was political interference in the case where former Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and Zanu-PF ‘were deeply involved".

"The prosecution was spurious, the judgement deeply flawed and the sentence utterly ridiculous," he said.

" Even if one accepts the deeply flawed State case as fact (which is strenuously denied by Chief Ndiweni), the damage alleged to property is only RTGS$300, namely US$30, for which Chief Ndiweni has been sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

"There was no evidence that Chief Ndiweni himself damaged the property, but somehow he has been found vicariously guilty.

"This is a profoundly shocking development and the hand of Zanu-PF is clearly obvious."

"The public at the court (on Friday) were deeply angered by the jailing of this honest, decent, compassionate and principled traditional leader, so much so that riot police had to be deployed in case their anger boiled over."

Mhlonipheki Ncube, the MDC provincial spokesperson in Matabeleland North, said his party would stand by Ndiweni whom he said was being persecuted.

"We are quite aware that this is not aimed at the chief in particular but just to instill fear in the generality of disgruntled people of Matabeleland and the entire nation," he said.

"We want once again to take this oppotunity to join our president Advocate Nelson Chamisa in calling for the immédiate release of Chief Ndiwani for what they are doing is only adding salt to the wound."

A day before Ndiweni was sent to jail, he had posted videos on Twitter urging Zimbabweans to join peaceful protests against Mnangagwa's government. Indications are that his lawyers will file an appeal by tomorrow and also apply for bail.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

48 mins ago | 389 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1395 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2240 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2904 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3016 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 6052 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days