Pastor in hot soup over ID

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean pastor who was recently arrested in Botswana for giving false information while applying for a national identity card got a temporary reprieve after a magistrate threw out the case for lack of evidence.Apostolic Church of Johane Masowe pastor Jackson Hubani appeared before Broadhurst magistrate Thato Ramaja accused of giving false informationRamaja, however, withdrew the case after objecting to the prosecution's plea to be given more time to conclude investigations.Prosecutors said on February 5, Hubani (49) told the Department of Civil and National Registration in Gaborone that he was a Motswana in order to obtain an ID.