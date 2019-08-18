Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: MDC Bulawayo demonstration stopped

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 Aug 2019 at 13:46hrs | Views
A section of Bulawayo business community has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court of Zimbabwe pleading with the court to ban the MDC demonstration planned for Bulawayo tomorrow.

The Applicants in the matter are Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association, Bulawayo united Residents Association, ACCZ, Davis Muhambi and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.

The application comes at a time when the High Court in Harare blocked a similar demonstration that was citing to take place in Harare CBD on Friday.

The order was granted after the police defended the stay of a prohibition order that they had issued against the demonstrations.
Find the heads of the argument below:

ZIMBABWEHC19
HELD AT BULAWAYO
 
In the matter between:
 
CONFEDERATION OF ZIMBABWE
RETAILER'S ASSOCIATION1st APPLICANT
 
BULAWAYO UNITED RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION 2nd APPLICANT
 
APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN COUNCIL OF ZIMBABWE3rd APPLICANT
 
GRAIN MILLERS ASSOCIATION OF ZIMBABWE4th APPLICANT
 
DAVIS MUHAMBI5th APPLICANT
 
&
MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE ALLIANCE       1st RESPONDENT
 
OFFICER COMMANDING BULAWAYO DISTRICT [N.O]       2nd RESPONDENT
 
THE COMMISSIONER GENERAL ZIMBABWE       3rd RESPONDENT
REPUBLIC POLICE [N.O]
 
 
SUPPORTING AFFIDAVIT
 
 
 
I, Masimba Dzomba do hereby take oath and swear that;
 
1. I am the 4th Applicant's Deputy National Chairperson who is duly authorised to depose this Affidavit; attached as proof thereof as Annexure "E". As a member of the Applicant's National Executive Committee, I have intimate knowledge of the facts pertaining to this matter and can depose to the veracity of the same.
 
2. The 4th Applicant is a universitas capable of suing and being sued in its name. The 4th Applicant is apolitical, commercial, private members and an apex representative body of the grain milling industry, comprising of registered corporate members who are in the business of milling and processing maize, wheat, sugar beans, rice and salt into final products such as maize meal, bread flour, prepacked sugar bean and rice. These products constitute basic food commodities and are compulsory requirements for each and every household in Zimbabwe in order to attain food security.
 
3. I have read the Founding Affidavit filed on behalf of the Applicants. The 4th Applicant and fully associates with averments therein as well as the relief sought.
 
4. The members of the 4TH Applicant with operations in Bulawayo have suffered, together with the rest of business community, irreparably harm and loss in the past "Stay Away" and "Demonstrations." In the January demonstrations, for example, stock of the products produced by 4th Applicant's members worth more than USD1,000,000.00 that was in the various retail shops (ZWD10,000,000.00 current value), 70% of that stocks were supplied on credit or consignment basis, were looted.
 
5. It must be noted, from the narrative we are picking from both mainstream and social media, 1st Respondent is citing, inter alia, the increase in prices of basic commodities including the goods produced by members of 4th Applicant as one of the grievances precipitating the demonstration. We are, therefore, under reasonable apprehension that the mobilised crowds, as occurred before, will loot our members's products. Regardless of who convened the January demonstrations, the crowds that will attend this one will be the same. The character of violence during demonstrations is now emboldened in our citizenry. It will be foolhardy to think that the crowd that will participate in the forthcoming demonstration organised by 1st Respondent will act differently and behave peaceful.
 
6. It is uncontroverted that 1st Respondent has a constitutional right to protest and demonstrate as enshrined and cointained in section 59. However, in view of the ugly incidents of the past alluded to above, the venue of that demonstration must not be within the residence of business. 1st Respondent can still go and congregant its supporters far, far away from business district , proceed to transact its business and beam their message to the rest of the world. In other jurisdictions, governments designate certain areas for such demonstrations so that the rights of others are not violated.
 
7. Further and more importantly, damages arising from these demonstrations are uninsured and are uninsurable. No protection mechanism or compensation fund has been put in place by 1st Respondent to remedy or restitution affected businesses. 4TH Applicant is under reasonable fear that its members' goods and properties will be damaged.
 
 
 
THUS SWORN TO AT BULAWAYO THIS …………… DAY OF AUGUST 2019
 
______________
Masimba Dzomba
 
BEFORE ME
 
______________
COMMISSIONER OF OATHS



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

17 mins ago | 76 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 583 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1677 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 832 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1299 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2996 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6212 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days