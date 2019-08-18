Police set to block MDC Alliance Bulawayo demos

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Indications are that the police will issue a prohibition order against the MDC Alliance anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations in Bulawayo on Monday after some organisations approached the High Court seeking to block the protests.If successful, this will be the second prohibition order after another was issued to block similar protests in Harare on Friday.In an urgent chamber application in the High Court in Bulawayo, the organisations want the court to ban MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from "carrying out and convening any public demonstration and procession."The applicants in the matter include Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association, Bulawayo United Residents Association, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo businessman and Zanu-PF supporter Davis Muhambi.They cited the MDC Alliance as the first respondent, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo province Commissioner Bernard Dumbura and Commissioner General Zimbabwe Republic Police Tandabantu Matanga as second and third respondent respectively."The police in light of the court action by the Bulawayo organisations have decided to issue a prohibition order to block the Bulawayo demonstrations. A statement will be issued in due course to that effect," a police source said on Sunday morning.After the prohibition order was issued in Harare, some protesters proceeded with the demo resulting in the police brutally attacking them.The heavy handedness of the police has since been condemned by the United Nations, United States, United Kingdom and European Union.