Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police set to block MDC Alliance Bulawayo demos

by Staff Reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 12:02hrs | Views
Indications are that the police will issue a prohibition order against the MDC Alliance anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations in Bulawayo on Monday after some organisations approached the High Court seeking to block the protests.
If successful, this will be the second prohibition order after another was issued to block similar protests in Harare on Friday.

In an urgent chamber application in the High Court in Bulawayo, the organisations want the court to ban MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from "carrying out and convening any public demonstration and procession."

The applicants in the matter include Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association, Bulawayo United Residents Association, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo businessman and Zanu-PF supporter Davis Muhambi.

They cited the MDC Alliance as the first respondent, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo province Commissioner Bernard Dumbura and Commissioner General Zimbabwe Republic Police Tandabantu Matanga as second and third respondent respectively.

"The police in light of the court action by the Bulawayo organisations have decided to issue a prohibition order to block the Bulawayo demonstrations. A statement will be issued in due course to that effect," a police source said on Sunday morning.
After the prohibition order was issued in Harare, some protesters proceeded with the demo resulting in the police brutally attacking them.

The heavy handedness of the police has since been condemned by the United Nations, United States, United Kingdom and European Union.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

17 mins ago | 25 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

18 mins ago | 23 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 206 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

2 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

2 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

3 hrs ago | 3207 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

3 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

4 hrs ago | 1539 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

4 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

5 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

5 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 2121 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

6 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

6 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

6 hrs ago | 927 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

6 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days