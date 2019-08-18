News / National
Jonathan Moyo calls for UN invasion of Zimbabwe
18 Aug 2019
Former minister and Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has called on the United Nations to invade Zimbabwe and protect citizens against state brutality suffered by MDC Alliance supporters who were assaulted by police on Friday.
Professor Moyo was responding to calls on Saturday by the new Sadc chairperson and Tanzanian President John Magufuli for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe by Western countries.
In a post on his Twitter page, Prof Moyo said it was now up to the international community to protect Zimbabwe under the Responsibility to Protect doctrine popularly known as R2P.
"The silence of #SadcSummit2019 on military atrocities, abductions and violence to block peaceful demonstrations makes #Sadc complicit to State crimes against humanity in Zimbabwe and leaves the international community with little choice but to exercise the responsibility to protect," said Prof Moyo.
The Responsibility to Protect (R2P) is a principle aimed at the protection of the world's most vulnerable populations from the most heinous international crimes: genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.
R2P allows for the use of force under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Source - Byo24News