Phelekzela Mphoko speaks on arrest saga

Mr. Tsindi, in his opening remarks claimed that they left Harare Friday morning for Bulawayo, for an interview with me.They did not inform me of their coming because they did not have my contact numbers. However I informed that, I am a public figure, or simple they could have contacted the Bulawayo Presidents office or department for my numbers.He however, insisted that they had not informed them, but passed through hillside police station, to collect an officer because Douglasdale falls under Hillside police station.He informed that there were allegations against me they were investigating and they needed my input with an aim of responding to those allegations, of which, once signed, in front of my lawyer, the case will be closed. ZACC is aware that this case had been dismissed by the courts 3 times before the intervention took place. Tsindi, informed that this has to be done at ZACC offices at Mhlahlandlela. I asked them if they could bring their documents here for me to sign with the assistance and presence of my lawyer, they agreed and then left.



Tsindi, informed that this has to be done at ZACC offices at Mhlahlandlela. I asked them if they could bring their documents here for me to sign with the assistance and presence of my lawyer, they agreed and then left.On their return, later in the afternoon, they had changed their position from that of signing the document and closing the case, but to arrest me.They were now very hostile, and arrogant.It was then that we demanded to see a warrant of arrest or court order. Tsindi informed that he did not need a warrant of arrest or a court order.He said he carries out his duties without either of these documents. I enquired from him that he meant that I did not have right as a citizen of this country and as a former Vice-President of Zimbabwe, where they could just come to arrest me as if you were dealing with a piece of wood or any commodity.He emphasised that he did not need those papers, as a ZACC investigator. That was when we all realized that we were dealing with very dangerous people under the cover of the law.It was at that point when they were requested to leave the house, because they were not in possession of a warrant of arrest or a court order.My God is my defense.

Former Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko has broken silence over the events that happened on Friday the 16th of August where some details form the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission attempted to arrest him without any warrant of arrest at his home in Douglasdale.In his detailed statement, Mphoko narrates how the officers came to his home seeking his assistance on a matter they were investigating. After some discussions the officers left and came back later saying he is under arrest.A video that was posted on social shows Mphoko engaging in a civil conversation with the officers who clearly say they have no case concerning him.Find the full statement below: