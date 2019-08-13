Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bad news for Mnangagwa faction

by Mary-Kate Kahari
23 hrs ago | Views
Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, has reportedly started to fully recover from his health woes at a top notch Beijing military hospital and is bouncing back, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has been told.

A senior aide in the VP's office who was recently with him here in Pretoria, before his transfer, has for the first time revealed Chiwenga's true state of health, which is in sharp contrast to what President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been telling the nation, further revealing that government is not on top of developments in China and could have been slapped with an information blackout by the military, and only receiving general censored updates of Chiwenga's health, for security and political reasons.

We reported last month that Chiwenga was being treated at The General Hospital of the People's Liberation Army (PLAGH) in the Chinese capital, and that China's medical experts had found an antidote for Chiwenga, who is suspected to have suffered multiple poisoning attacks through food and his home water supply, from his nemesis in the ruling Zanu-PF angling for his job.

The institution attending to the VP has provided health and medical care to the leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, the PLA's general headquarters, and to the troops stationed in Beijing.

Chiwenga's recovery news is certain to send shivers running down the spine of Mnangagwa's inner circle, who are said to have been anticipating the former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander becoming incapacitated and eventually having to be relieved of his top post on health grounds. It is also not sweet music in the ears of Zanu-PF heavyweights, who had started jostling for Chiwenga's position, after prematurely popping political champagne bottles hoping for his demise.

Media reports last week indicated that the vice president's health troubles had ignited a scramble for his presidium seat, with current defence minister and ruling party national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri emerging as a front-runner. Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, was also named among contenders of the post, and thought to be formidable because of her husband, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who also has ties to China, where he was Zimbabwe's Ambassador for six years between December 2002 to December 2006.

Another political couple, that was said to be eying the second highest post in the land by Zanu-PF insiders from the shadows, are the Moyo family, of foreign affairs minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo and his wife Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, who was promoted by Mnangagwa in May to become the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). However SB Moyo is believed to belong to Chiwenga's faction, which is fighting for Zanu-PF control with Mnangagwa's faction.

"The vice president is bouncing back soon, as he is fully recovering from treatment," said the VP aide in a telephone interview this week. "He (Chiwenga) does not wish to make his exact nature of treatment and progress known for political and security reason. The information in the public sphere about his health situation from government is incomplete, as he appears to be now out of the woods. China wants to monitor him closely, and he should be coming home at an opportune time."

The VP aide said there has been mystery surronding Chiwenga's illness, and speculation that he was suffering from liver damage to multiple organ failure, because people do not know the true story.


Source - spotlite zimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

17 mins ago | 72 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 575 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1667 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 827 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2296 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2995 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3104 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6207 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1879 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days