Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC to appeal against demo ban

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is set to launch an appeal against a prohibition order issued by police in Bulawayo barring the opposition party from staging a demonstration in the city on Monday.

Police banned the demonstration saying it would likely result in "public disorder".

However, MDC Secretary for Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs, Kucaca Phulu confirmed to CITE that the party would lodge an appeal at the Magistrate's Court.

"We have a right to appeal and we are going to file at the Magistrates Court as early as possible. This will also depend on how fast we serve the interested parties such as the Officer Commanding Bulawayo and the Commissioner of Police. We are working on the appeal and want our case to be heard first thing in the morning," he said.

Phulu noted it was necessary to go to court in order to overturn the ban rather than defy it since MDC believed in rule of law.

"We are committed to the rule of law and to comply with all the requirements set. We can't ignore the ban. But the way the prohibition was served, it meant to deny us the right to appeal and the High Court issue (filed by four applicants Sunday citing the demo would cause chaos in Bulawayo) was a simple matter of mischief that detained us so we would be unable to appeal," he said.

Phulu was the lawyer representing the MDC at the High Court.

He also argued that the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), which was used to by police to serve the prohibition order was unconstitutional and had to be modified accordingly.

"This is why we are calling for the law to be aligned to the constitution," Phulu said.

Part of the reasons given by the police against the demonstration stated: "Ordinary citizens in the country are experiencing hardships so any call for the demonstrations might be taken advantage of by the already agitated citizens and violence may erupt."

Phulu underlined that the argument by the police was an acknowledgement that people are suffering and already agitated, which was "precisely why people should demonstrate.

"That is the reality and police can't use it as a reason to stop the demonstration. It is difficult to say people will not demonstrate given the fact they are facing insurmountable hardships. We are yet to see what will happen tomorrow," he said.

Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

16 mins ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 565 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1649 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 820 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1286 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2292 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2991 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3098 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6201 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1878 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 385 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days