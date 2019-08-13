Latest News Editor's Choice


SADC declares Zim solidarity day

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Sadc leaders have resolved to reserve October 25 2019 as a day when the 16-member states would conduct activities to jointly call for the "immediate" lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The position was communicated by the regional body's executive secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, as she read out the communique to mark the end of the 39th Ordinary Summit of the Sadc Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Source - the herald

