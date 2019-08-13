Latest News Editor's Choice


Accommodation scandal rocks UZ

Students at the University of Zimbabwe are alleging corruption in the allocation of accommodation at the institution.

It is alleged that one of the staffers in the Computer Centre is asking for money to process the applications and the figures being thrown around are US$50 and RTGS$500.

This money is outside of what the student has to pay to UZ on getting accommodation.

Contacted for comment, Students Representative Council vice president, Fanuel Kaseke said he once heard rumours for the corruption.

"I once heard about students crying foul over accommodation and corruption as well, however, we made some reports and security are yet to investigate.

The staff member, who is alleged to be in the storm, could not be drawn into commenting.

"Contact my lawyer, stop threatening me I cant wait to see my great reputation being tarnished," he said.
One student claimed he was told all rooms had been taken up officially but there are some still available for a fee.

"I was told by janitors that the new system for Emhare is allocating ‘2000 students per two seconds' and in 15 minutes all rooms were occupied.

"I texted him and he asked for my registration number and password. I gave him the money and afterwards I got the room."

Another student claimed he did not pay the money and the room, that had initially been allocated, was revoked.

"I did not pay him the money and he told me that he was going to revoke the room, unfortunately the next day my room was revoked and he told me that I was no longer in residence.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days