News / National
UZ investigating student accommodation scandal
17 hrs ago | Views
Further to the story on Thursday, 15 August 2019 under the heading, 'Accommodation scandal rocks UZ', the University of Zimbabwe wishes to advise parents and guardians of UZ students, and the general public that the institution is well seized with the matter and that it has already initiated thorough investigations into the allegations.
The University assures its stakeholders, that they shall be accordingly informed of the outcome of the investigations and that appropriate action shall be taken against all malcontents found to have cashed in on students' desperation for accommodation, as well as those students who might also have unprocedurally found their way into University accommodation through bribery or other corrupt means.
The University sincerely regrets the inconvenience that might have been caused to innocent students, their parents and/or guardians by the alleged scam.
The University assures its stakeholders, that they shall be accordingly informed of the outcome of the investigations and that appropriate action shall be taken against all malcontents found to have cashed in on students' desperation for accommodation, as well as those students who might also have unprocedurally found their way into University accommodation through bribery or other corrupt means.
The University sincerely regrets the inconvenience that might have been caused to innocent students, their parents and/or guardians by the alleged scam.
Source - Byo24News