Mnangagwa back from SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home from Tanzania where he attended the 39th   SADC Heads of State and Government ordinary summit this weekend.

President Mnangagwa was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Oliver Chidau, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, senior government officials and service chiefs among other officials.

During the summit, President Mnangagwa assumed the chairmanship of the organ on politics, defence and security taking over from Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

Some of the issues that were on the agenda of the summit include the report of the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax where he gave an overview of the political and economic developments in the region and the implementation of programmes on regional cooperation and integration.

The new SADC chairperson Tanzanian President Dr John Magufuli also called on the West to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

SADC believes the lifting of the embargo is long overdue, in light of the steps being made by the new administration on its political and economic reforms.

Source - zbc

