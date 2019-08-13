Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

African push for lifting of Zimbabwe sanctions

by BBC
6 hrs ago | Views
A group of 16 African countries has called on the US and EU to "immediately lift" economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The policy was hurting the region, said Tanzania President John Magufuli, who is also the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

The sanctions were imposed in 2002 when Robert Mugabe was president.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa blames them for crippling development in the country.

He says removing them would attract Western investors to Zimbabwe after close to two decades of economic isolation.

Zimbabwe is reeling from high inflation and shortages of basic supplies such as fuel, power and water.

Inflation is currently at a 10-year high, shrinking salaries and pensions, while the price of bread has increased five-fold since April. About five million Zimbabweans are currently in need of food aid, according to the UN.

In March, US President Donald Trump's administration extended economic sanctions by a year, saying they would not be removed unless political reforms take place.

Some 141 entities and top officials in Zimbabwe are on the US sanction list, the Reuters news agency reported in February quoting a US official.

President Mnangagwa, who came into office in 2017 after the army ousted his predecessor, has been facing protests against his economic policies.

Last week police violently dispersed anti-government protesters in the capital, Harare.

What are the sanctions?

A United States travel and economic embargo remains in place for several senior officials of the governing Zanu-PF, members of the military and state-owned companies.

The European Union continues an arms embargo as well as sanctions against former President Robert Mugabe, his wife Grace and the firm Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

What did Sadc say?

Mr Magufuli, who took over the chairmanship of Sadc at the regional body's summit in Dar es Salaam, said that the sanctions should be lifted because Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa, had opened a "new chapter".

"These sanction have not only affected the people of Zimbabwe and their government but the entire region. It is like a human body, when you chop one of its part it affects the whole body," he said.

"Therefore, I would like to seize this opportunity to urge the international community to lift sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe.

"This brotherly country after all has now opened a new chapter and it is ready to engage with the rest of the world. It is therefore, I believe, in the interest of all parties concerned to see these sanctions removed."

Sadc members will "collectively voice their disapproval of sanctions against Zimbabwe" through various platforms on 25 October, Dr Stergomena Tax, the body's executive secretary, announced at the summit.

Last week's protests in Harare were the first since January, when rallies against increases in the price of fuel ended in deadly clashes with troops in which 12 people were killed.

Mr Mnangagwa's critics say that life for Zimbabweans is now worse than it was under Mr Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years.

His government has defended his economic policies, saying that they were "painful but necessary".

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

16 mins ago | 27 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

46 mins ago | 534 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

55 mins ago | 142 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 631 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 596 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 957 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2071 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2705 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2795 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5646 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1825 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days