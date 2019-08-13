Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO police officers from Nkulumane Police Station were allegedly robbed of police uniforms, cell phones, groceries, $890 and R200.The incident occurred at Nkulumane Shopping Centre bus stop on Saturday at around 7PM.A police officer who declined to be identified said the officers were at the bus stop when the gang appeared from the bush carrying knobkerries."The two officers were deployed at Zimbabwe Republic Police Mall base at Nkulumane complex from 6.45AM to 6PM."Upon completion of duty they went to board a commuter omnibus along Khami Road opposite the mall."As they were waiting for transport two men appeared from the bush carrying knobkerries and threatened to kill them," said the source.The source said the officers surrendered spare uniforms that they were carrying in their bags.The officers, who feared death, surrendered all their particulars to the robbers and ran away.The robbers went away with two sets of police uniforms, cash and two cell phones. Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not be reached for comment.