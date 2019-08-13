Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare hooligans at it again

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Hwange 2-2 Dynamos 
HOOLIGANISM reared its ugly head in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday resulting in a 21-minute stoppage in the 55th minute when an overzealous Dynamos fan scaled the perimeter fence and sprinted to the Hwange goal area where he sprinkled an unidentified liquid substance from a plastic bottle.
This led to skirmishes in the terraces which degenerated into chaos as missiles rained onto the pitch from all directions forcing referee Prince Mathumo to stop the match.

Play only resumed after 21 minutes after riot police were deployed around the stadium with the hierarchy from both sets of the teams' supporters also working overtime to calm down the agitated fans.

Match commissioner and Zifa Matabeleland North chairman Dennis Tshuma said: "The rowdy Dynamos fan was the cause of the stoppage. The safety of the players was hugely compromised and play had to be stopped. We will prepare the necessary reports citing facts for the authorities to act on."  

Away from the pandemonium that left a number of fans injured, it was Hwange who took the lead five minutes from the breather through an own goal by Godfrey Mukambi when goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya's clearance ricocheted off his knee into the back of the net. Five minutes later all hell then broke loose leading to the lengthy stoppage.

When play finally resumed, DeMbare levelled nine minutes from time through a cheeky free kick by Godknows Murwira, which eluded the wall and left goalkeeper Collen Phiri clutching thin air.

Hwange surged ahead for the second time in the 90th minute through a glancing Shepherd Gadzikwa header after rising to connect a curling Nomore Chinyerere free kick.

Eleven minutes into the 21 minutes of stoppage time DeMbare again drew level through Evans Katema, whose harmless looking effort was pushed into the net by a diving Phiri to rescue a point for DeMbare. Nation Dube bemoaned the stoppage for disturbing his team's rhythm.

"The stoppage which came soon after the break disturbed us as we attempted to go a gear up after the opener. On the other hand we let in soft goals," Dube said. Dynamos coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya, was happy to pick up a point away.

"Hwange is always a difficult place to come and get a result and I pay tribute to the boys for the fighting spirit. To come back from behind twice is commendable. Tribute to the young match referee for the firm grip on the game," said Ndiraya.

Teams

Hwange: C Phiri; G Ndlovu; F Chindungwe; N Chinyerere; L Sibanda; A Chuma; S Gadzikwa; T Ncube; E Gwitima; K Chimbadzwa (L Vundla 80th min); N Gama (E Nkhulungo 90th min)

Dynamos: M Diya; E Jalas; T Muringai (C Ngahani 101 min) ; G Mukambi; M Mawadza; A Maliselo; G Murwira; K Dhemere (J Selemani 56th min); N Mangala; E Katema; N Katawa


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

17 mins ago | 74 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 579 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1673 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1297 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2995 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6208 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days