Murder attempt at snooker game

A MAN from Bulawayo lost his front teeth and was rushed to hospital after his friend allegedly brutally attacked him with an axe in a dispute over a snooker game.Bayethe Nyathi (28) from Cowdray Park suburb allegedly struck Mr Adam Mpofu (33) with an axe on his mouth, head, on his back and twice on his right leg.It is alleged that Nyathi had previously stabbed Mr Mpofu in a misunderstanding over a snooker game and Mpofu did not report the matter. As they were playing the game, a similar dispute arose and Mr Mpofu threatened to report him to the police.Nyathi took out a small axe that he was hiding in his jacket and attacked Mr Mpofu. He pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Sibongile Marodze. He was remanded in custody to Thursday for continuation of trial.Prosecuting, Ms Samantha Bubede said on June 15 this year at around 8PM, Nyathi and Mr Mpofu were gambling at Magadzire tuckshop in Cowdray Park and Nyathi allegedly attacked Mr Mpofu with an axe."The two had a misunderstanding and Mr Mpofu left for home and was followed by Nyathi who struck him with an axe," she said."He struck him with an axe on his mouth and Mr Mpofu lost his front teeth. Nyathi also pulled out an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed him on his back."Mr Mpofu testified in court that Nyathi was a dangerous person as he had previously stabbed him in a dispute over a snooker game. He said Nyathi told him that he was not afraid of police and also threatened to kill him."Nyathi said such issues will make you lose your teeth 'ungazenzisa', I want to discipline you that even police will admit that you were indeed assaulted when you go report," he said. Mr Mpofu sustained injuries on his head and deep cuts on his leg and back.The court heard Mr Mpofu screamed for help and was rescued by a passerby who took him to Mpilo Central Hospital. The matter was reported leading to Nyathi's arrest. Recently, a man from Plumtree was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his friend to death in a dispute over a snooker game.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Manana Bottle Store in Dingumuzi Suburb.