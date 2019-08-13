Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
ZANU-PF has invaded Mangwe constituency, where it has deployed all manner of political arsenal to retain the seat left vacant following the death of deputy chief whip Obedingwa Mguni in April.

The ruling party has deployed its top provincial leadership to the constituency to canvass for support for its candidate, Mguni's widow Hlalani.

Zanu-PF activists are camped in Mangwe district, including provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni and his provincial executive, as the party gears to retain the seat.

The ruling party is buoyed by the wins in the Matabeleland North, Bubi and Nkayi by-elections.

The Mangwe by-election has been scheduled for September 7.

Zanu-PF spokesperson and Bulilima-Mangwe Senator Simon Khaya Moyo on Friday said the party was determined to retain the seat as Mangwe was his party's
stronghold.

"We are very much determined to retrain the seat. Nothing will stop us from getting that seat as Mangwe is our party stronghold. We are only encouraging team work among our members so that we work as one to win that seat. It's very much important that the party wins the seat as people have faith in Zanu-PF," Moyo said.

The MDC Alliance has fielded Vincent Sihlabo, who lost to Mguni in the previous election.

In the 2018 elections, Zanu-PF won all the three constituencies in Plumtree with former ZBC disc jockey Dingimuzi Phuti taking Bulilima West, Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu (Bulilima East) and the late Mguni (Mangwe) constituency.

Source - newsday

