Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
STRUGGLING Castle Lager Premier soccer League side TelOne are set to appoint former Warriors gaffer Rahman Gumbo as their new head coach as the club rings technical changes in an attempt to save the team from relegation.

Gumbo has emerged as favourite to take the job ahead of Moses Chunga, Lloyd Mutasa and Jairos Tapera, who were also part of the shortlist.

TelOne have mustered just two wins from 19 matches, a dreadful spat that has left the club questioning the Joel Luphahla-led technical team's ability to ensure they remain in the topflight.

Gumbo boasts of vast topflight experience having been at the helm of Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Motor Action, Buymore, Caps United and a number of Botswana topflight teams.

His coming in could spell the end for Luphahla and his assistants, Brian Zingwe and Benjamin Sanyanga together with Tapera who has had a controversial
peripheral role in the technical set-up.

Yesterday, TelOne president Llyod Mthethwa was reluctant to confirm Gumbo's appointment though the latter was part of the crowd that, watched the WiFi Boys 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.

NewsDay Sport is reliably informed that he was later on introduced to the team and staff as the team's new head coach.

Mthethwa hinted that the future of the current technical team is uncertain.

"We are still finalising a few things. We had three coaches vying for the job, but only one has been selected and by tomorrow, we will be able to make an announcement to everyone," he said.

"As for the current team, it will be up to the coach to decide whether to take them on board or to bring a new technical team altogether.

"We are racing against time and we need to put our house in order before it is too late."

The Gweru outfit sitting on 16th position with 17 points.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 mins ago | 17 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

42 mins ago | 475 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

51 mins ago | 132 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2038 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2684 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2766 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5570 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 725 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days