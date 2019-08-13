Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

STRUGGLING Castle Lager Premier soccer League side TelOne are set to appoint former Warriors gaffer Rahman Gumbo as their new head coach as the club rings technical changes in an attempt to save the team from relegation.Gumbo has emerged as favourite to take the job ahead of Moses Chunga, Lloyd Mutasa and Jairos Tapera, who were also part of the shortlist.TelOne have mustered just two wins from 19 matches, a dreadful spat that has left the club questioning the Joel Luphahla-led technical team's ability to ensure they remain in the topflight.Gumbo boasts of vast topflight experience having been at the helm of Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Motor Action, Buymore, Caps United and a number of Botswana topflight teams.His coming in could spell the end for Luphahla and his assistants, Brian Zingwe and Benjamin Sanyanga together with Tapera who has had a controversialperipheral role in the technical set-up.Yesterday, TelOne president Llyod Mthethwa was reluctant to confirm Gumbo's appointment though the latter was part of the crowd that, watched the WiFi Boys 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.NewsDay Sport is reliably informed that he was later on introduced to the team and staff as the team's new head coach.Mthethwa hinted that the future of the current technical team is uncertain."We are still finalising a few things. We had three coaches vying for the job, but only one has been selected and by tomorrow, we will be able to make an announcement to everyone," he said."As for the current team, it will be up to the coach to decide whether to take them on board or to bring a new technical team altogether."We are racing against time and we need to put our house in order before it is too late."The Gweru outfit sitting on 16th position with 17 points.