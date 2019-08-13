Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fearful authorities are intensifying their crackdown against the opposition, with police arresting a number of MDC officials at the weekend - in addition to banning anti-government protests that were slated for Bulawayo today.This comes as political analysts also warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's effort to end decades of Zimbabwe's international isolation are now in serious jeopardy following last Friday's savage attacks by heavily-armed police on peaceful protesters.MDC national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, Senator Helen Mpofu and six other opposition party activists are set to appear in court today facing charges of accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of stealing the July 2018 elections.Police here arrested Khumalo, Mpofu, women's provincial assembly chairperson Luba Masotsha, Elliot Mujeri, Tinashe Matimbura, Meliqiniso Sithole and Shelton Tembo on Saturday afternoon while conducting a door-to-door awareness campaign in Tshabalala for today's planned protests in the city.Bulawayo police yesterday issued a prohibition order banning today's MDC's planned protests that have been set for the city. Police threatened to Jail for one year those that defy the ban.Officer commanding Bulawayo central district Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Phiri issued a prohibition order citing fears of violence and destruction to property.Meanwhile, industrialists have slammed the continued demonstrations being organised by the MDC-Alliance saying they were affecting production, and consequently stunting economic growth. This comes after the MDC-Alliance has called for demonstrations in major cities, with some activists taking part in a prohibited gathering in Harare on Friday despite a ban by police and a High Court order upholding the ban.Most employees failed to report for work due to shortage of transport as some transport operators opted not have their buses on the roads in fear of being attacked as what happened during the January 14 to 16 violent demonstrations.With political tensions in Zimbabwe once again at near boiling point, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the country is fast approaching "a point of no return" - unless he acts urgently to avert the looming disaster.Speaking with the Daily News on Sunday yesterday, Chamisa also vowed that the protests planned for the rest of the week around the country go ahead, starting with one scheduled for Bulawayo tomorrow - notwithstanding the unwillingness by fearful authorities to sanction the marched.