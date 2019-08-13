Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Some parts of Bulawayo CBD were on business as usual on Monday morning with heavy security forces patrolling the streets. Other shops like Zapalala and Edgars remained closed .

Police officers were seen moving around on horsebacks, water cannons and armoured vehicles.


The much anticipated demonstration did not succeed after the police issued a prohibition order barring citizens from protesting.



The MDC filed a court appeal challenging the order.




Source - Byo24News

