PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo
4 hrs ago
Some parts of Bulawayo CBD were on business as usual on Monday morning with heavy security forces patrolling the streets. Other shops like Zapalala and Edgars remained closed .
Police officers were seen moving around on horsebacks, water cannons and armoured vehicles.
The much anticipated demonstration did not succeed after the police issued a prohibition order barring citizens from protesting.
The MDC filed a court appeal challenging the order.
#BulawayoCBD #Tredgold, High court and City Hall carpark all condoned off by #Police. Major shops closed serve for choppies and OK who opened partly. Small retailers some open.#ByoMDCDemo #Bulawayodemo #Byodemo@citezw @HealZim @Bulawayo24News @byopra @zenzele @voandebele pic.twitter.com/9UBfaKiYD0— Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (@MatHumanRights) August 19, 2019
