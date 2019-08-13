PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Some parts of Bulawayo CBD were on business as usual on Monday morning with heavy security forces patrolling the streets. Other shops like Zapalala and Edgars remained closed .Police officers were seen moving around on horsebacks, water cannons and armoured vehicles.The much anticipated demonstration did not succeed after the police issued a prohibition order barring citizens from protesting.The MDC filed a court appeal challenging the order.