CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Details from the Central Intelligence Organization and the zimabbwe Republic police are reported to have been assigned to temporarily provide protection to Bualwayo Magistrate Gladmore Mushowe who was involved in the case involving jailed Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

The development comes after the security cluster was satisfied that the live of Mushowe may be in danger after she handed down an 18 month custodial sentence to the firebrand Chief.

A member of the dreaded Central intelligence Organisation stationed at Bulawayo State house confirmed the reports.

Meanwhile the Mthwakazi Republic Party has raised a red flag on Mushowe accsuing her of being deployed to terrorise the people of Matabeleland.

Read their full statement below:

This magistrate also presided over MRP members case involving Mxolisi Mhlanga and Thembani Moyo where she was heard before passing the ruling saying she would fix the two as a way of showing them that shonas are ruling Ndebeles, she said Mthwakazi people want to make Bulawayo theirs. He then fined the duo $300 bonds each and in total they both paid $600 bonds.

Gladmore Mushowe surprised many people who were at the court on the day when Obert Mpofu came to testify against Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni when she led him to escape via her Chambers official entrance which is against normal court protocols and procedures.

It is factual that Obert Mpofu is no longer even a minister but just a mere Zanu PF official and this also proved that the judiciary system of Zimbabwe is not independent but Zanu PF controlled. Under normal circumstances, Obert Mpofu was supposed to use the entrance used by the public.  

MRP Intelligence and security Department has since established that Gladmore Mushowe is a member of Central Intelligence Organization  ( CIO ) attached in Bulawayo to deal with Mthwakazi people.



Source - Byo24News

