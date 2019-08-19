Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

by Mandla Ndlovu
19 Aug 2019 at 09:49hrs | Views
Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministry Ian Ndlovu has issued a prophetic warning to the people of Zimbabwe saying there is no need to shed blood but leaders must pursue dialogue.

In a message on Sunday Ndlovu said Gold told him that the blood of Zimbabweans is very precious and it must not be shed by any means.

Ndlovu has earned himself as a prophet whose words come to pass.

Listen to the prophecy below:




Source - Byo24News

