PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation
19 Aug 2019 at 09:49hrs | Views
Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministry Ian Ndlovu has issued a prophetic warning to the people of Zimbabwe saying there is no need to shed blood but leaders must pursue dialogue.
In a message on Sunday Ndlovu said Gold told him that the blood of Zimbabweans is very precious and it must not be shed by any means.
Ndlovu has earned himself as a prophet whose words come to pass.
Listen to the prophecy below:
Source - Byo24News
Comments
