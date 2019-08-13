Latest News Editor's Choice


New fuel prices unveiled

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced new prices for fuel starting Monday 19 August 2019.

In an announcement posted on Twitter on Sunday midnight, ZERA said diesel will be sold at $9.36 and petrol at $9.12.



Prices of fuel in Zimbabwe have been going up on a weekly basis with the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube saying he wants the price to reach an equivalent of 1 USD.


Source - Byo24News

