Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

by Staff reporter

A POLICE ban on an anti-government demonstration in Harare has not broken the spirits of party loyalists in Midlands who have vowed to stage their own protest in Gweru, the capital of Midlands, widely considered President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backyard.The main opposition had organised protests against the country's fast deteriorating economic situation for major cities - Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.MDC national executive member and Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya told NewZimbabwe.com weekend they were proceeding with a peaceful protest."We remain disturbed by the heavy handedness in which the police exhibited on the 16th of August 2019 at the Harare demonstration but our people have resolved to come out in their numbers to march in peace," said Chikwinya.The planned protest in Midlands sparked heated exchanges between Zanu-PF and MDC youths in the province.