Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

by Mandla Ndlovu
Harare Magistrates Court has remanded MDC Secretary General, Chalton Hwende to 16 October.

Hwende appeared at the courts on Monday for a routine remand.

Hwende is facing charges of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government.

The MDC legislator for Kuwadzana East was seized by detectives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport  as he returned from Namibia in March this year.

MDC Spokesperson Daniel Molekele said, "Hwende's case is part of the on-going systematic harassment of political leaders and civil society activists by a rogue regime that has clearly panicked and is now determined to suppress all alternative voices in Zimbabwe."

Hwende is part of the list of 22 Zimbabweans who have been arrested on political crimes since President Emmerson Mnamngagwa assumed power through a November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.

Recently another activist Pride Mkono was arrested on similar charges.



Source - Byo24News

