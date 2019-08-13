BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has arrived for his court appearance on allegations of corruption. He is with his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube and representatives of @ZACConline #Asakhe — Cite (@citezw) August 19, 2019

This is a developing story…



Reports from the Magistrates Court indicate that Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko arrived on Monday morning to answer allegations of corruption.He was accompanied by lawyer Zibusiso Ncube.Mphoko is accused of having ordered the release of the then acting chief executive officer Engineer Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri who were arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the parastatal of US$1,3 million.Last year Juma was sentenced to 30 months in jail for criminal abuse of office.