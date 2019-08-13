Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Reports from the Magistrates Court indicate that Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko arrived on Monday morning to answer allegations of corruption.

He was accompanied by lawyer Zibusiso Ncube.

Mphoko is accused of having ordered the release of the then acting chief executive officer Engineer Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri who were arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the parastatal of US$1,3 million.

Last year Juma was sentenced to 30 months in jail for criminal abuse of office.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

