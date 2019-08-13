Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

by Staff Reporter
46 secs ago | Views
The ZANU PF youth league has described MDC Alliance as a terrorist group bent on collapsing the Zimbabwean economy through demonstrations.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Zanu-PF youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi said the Nelson Chamisa led opposition were soldiers of fortune who wanted to get into power through the back door.

"We went to an election, we won an election and what we don't want is people negotiating themselves into power through the back door," said Togarepi.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was still open for dialogue but without the conditions that Chamisa is demanding.
"We won't tolerate any terrorist demands, if you want to unleash violence then we are not together," said Togarepi.

He declared that any organisations giving MDC Alliance any form of assistance will be regarded as enablers of terrorist activities.

"MDC Alliance is now a terrorist organisation that wants to collapse the country through acts of violence," said Togarepi.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

31 mins ago | 301 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

40 mins ago | 94 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

59 mins ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 504 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

1 hr ago | 804 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 1960 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2600 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

3 hrs ago | 2665 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5389 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 745 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

5 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

5 hrs ago | 859 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days