MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

The ZANU PF youth league has described MDC Alliance as a terrorist group bent on collapsing the Zimbabwean economy through demonstrations.Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Zanu-PF youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi said the Nelson Chamisa led opposition were soldiers of fortune who wanted to get into power through the back door."We went to an election, we won an election and what we don't want is people negotiating themselves into power through the back door," said Togarepi.He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was still open for dialogue but without the conditions that Chamisa is demanding."We won't tolerate any terrorist demands, if you want to unleash violence then we are not together," said Togarepi.He declared that any organisations giving MDC Alliance any form of assistance will be regarded as enablers of terrorist activities."MDC Alliance is now a terrorist organisation that wants to collapse the country through acts of violence," said Togarepi.