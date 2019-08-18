Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that the military was behind his loss in the 2013 election where the Tsholotsho North seat was won by the then MDC candidate Rosemary Nkomo.

Jonathan Moyo had posted on Twitter that, "These are the wages of rigging by the military, which now rigs elections in the rural areas brazenly and openly. For ZANU PF to keep winning, it needs the military to keep rigging, and the rural areas to remain rural. ZANU PF has no future in an urbanized and developed Zimbabwe. Zero!"

When asked by one user whether the army started rigging post November 2017 coup Moyo said, "Of course not. I was a victim of their rigging on 2013 and I took them to court all the way up to the Supreme Court. I also took George Chiweshe to court in 2008 over rigging issues. Needless to say I lost the court battles. But aluta continua!"

In 2008, the army waged a bloodbath campaign for ZANU PF ahead of the Presidential run off after the then President Robert Mugabe came second to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

The violence was never seen in Zimbabwe since the Matabeleland genocide that claimed lives of 20 000 citizens.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 967 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1017 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4679 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

10 hrs ago | 6176 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2082 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1148 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3337 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6107 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3126 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Why protests are important

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2555 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3981 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

15 hrs ago | 8007 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4363 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9299 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3719 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

17 hrs ago | 2226 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

17 hrs ago | 909 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

17 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

17 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days