Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson John Makamure says Former VP president Phelekezela Mphoko is on the run.

"Mphoko was supposed to meet ZACC officials but he sped off at high speed.  ZACC officials are on the ground trying to apprehend him."

Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri who were arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the parastatal of US$1,3 million.

Last year Juma was sentenced to 30 months in jail for criminal abuse of office.

Mphoko has said he is not corrupt, and never stole anything during his time in office.

Mphoko said this during an interrogation by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers at his house in Bulawayo on Friday.

"You know as I say, I am entitled to be respected like anybody. I never stole anything from anybody.

"I have a record of being generous together with my family; if at all there is anything I could have taken from people, there is nothing like that," Mphoko said in a video posted by his daughter Siduduzile.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 968 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

11 hrs ago | 6222 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2086 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

12 hrs ago | 3822 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3343 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6119 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Why protests are important

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2563 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3990 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

16 hrs ago | 8054 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9305 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

18 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

18 hrs ago | 2228 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

18 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

18 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

18 hrs ago | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days