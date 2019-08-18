Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Chief Ndiweni's lawyer Dumisani Dube has filed an appeal against last week's ruling.

Ndiweni has been sentenced to 24 months in prison over malicious damage to property charges after he allegedly destroyed property belonging to a villager who had resisted an order to leave his area.

Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushowe suspended 6 months on condition of good behavior and ordered the remaining 18 months to be an effective jail term.






Ndiweni's 23 assailants were sentenced to 24 months in prison with 6 months suspended on condition of good behavior. The remaining 18 months were wholly suspended on condition they each complete 525 hours of community service.

"This is a serious offence that was committed in aggravating circumnstances using fire,axes and other dangerous weapons. Fire is categorised under the third schedule which means the offense was committed in aggravating circumstances," said Mushowe.

She said the offence was committed in a barbaric manner and it is unbelievable for a chief in this day and age to punish his subjects in that manner.

"A chief's duties include protecting his people and mainataining peace and freedom now for him to break the law like this is very disturbing. The court will take into consideration that the other other 23 accused persons were acting under the instruction of a chief who is a voice of authority. As such there shall be a disparity in sentencing," said Mushowe.

Mushowe ordered that the 525 hours of community service be completed within 20 weeks starting from August 19.

Members of the Mthwakazi Republic Party who spent the whole day at court in solidarity with the chief sang and danced in protest against the sentence.

There was heavy police detail inside the court room and around Tredgold magistrate's court.

The court heard that Chief Ndiweni had given a ruling that Fetti Mbele's, a villager in his area divorce his wife Nonkangelo Mpengesi after she was caught having sex with another man.

Mbele defied Chief Ndiweni's order after he had resolved the matter with his wife, prompting the chief to order the destruction of his fence and kraal.

In her judgment, magistrate Mushowe said the State had provided compelling evidence against Chief Ndiweni and his assailants and their actions had violated the village's constitutional rights.

She said although Chief Ndiweni had the right to banish the villager from the area, his actions were beyond bounds.

"Although the other accused persons acted on an instruction, their conduct was unbecoming. They violated the complainant's Constitutional rights," said the magistrate.

While on trial, Chief Ndiweni implicated Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu.

The magistrate said the acrimony between Chief Ndiweni and Cde Mpofu had no bearing in the matter before the court.

Chief Ndiweni testified that Mpofu stole 200 cattle from his late father, Chief Khayisa Ndiweni.

He said he reported the stock- theft case at Mbembesi Police Station, but Mpofu allegedly used his political influence to thwart the case.

Chief Ndiweni further claimed that politics was at play in the matter, accusing Mpofu of influencing the villager and his wife to go against his traditional court order.

Mpofu in his testimony, said Chief Ndiweni was in the habit of making false allegations against the Government and the ruling party due to ignorance since he had spent many years out of the country.

The prosecutor, Kudakwashe Jaravaza, said on July 26 last year at around 4PM, Mbele and his wife arrived from Bulawayo to find some villagers standing outside their homestead.

Kimpton Sibanda (72), a village head and two other villagers, claimed they were ordered by Chief Ndiweni to destroy Mbele's garden fence and kraal.

"Sibanda instructed the villagers to destroy the fence and kraal. At around 5PM, Chief Ndiweni arrived and ordered the villagers to continue destroying Mr Mbele's fence and kraal," said Jaravaza.

The order followed Mr Mbele's alleged defiance of Chief Ndiweni's verdict to divorce his wife.
Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3497 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 967 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1018 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4680 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

10 hrs ago | 6177 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2082 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

11 hrs ago | 3809 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3337 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6109 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Why protests are important

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2555 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3981 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

15 hrs ago | 8009 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4363 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9300 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3719 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

17 hrs ago | 2226 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

17 hrs ago | 909 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

17 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

17 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days