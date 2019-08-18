Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Police officers from Harare's CID Law and Order section were deployed to Bulawayo to quell violence in the second largest city, a Harare court heard.

This was revealed by prosecutors at the Harare magistrates' Courts where the State was seeking deferment of bail hearings to August 30 for 26 suspected protestors who participated in last Friday's demonstration in the capital.

The 26, including a juvenile, are accused of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry ad defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law Codification and reform Act Chapter 9:23.

The 26 accused persons, including a minor, were divided into groups of nine and magistrates from Mbare and two others from Harare Civil Court were brought in to handle the cases while the fourth is stationed at Harare Magistrates Courts.

Prosecutors Tinashe Makiya, Idah Maromo, Charles Muchemwa and Francesca Mupfumira all applied that the accused persons be remanded in custody to August 30 for full bail application following the deployment of investigating officers and arresting details to Bulawayo.

"The State intends to lead evidence from the investigating officers and arresting details from CID Law and Order," prosecutor Idah Maromo said.

"As we speak, they are out of town in an operation to curb public violence. Today, they are in Bulawayo, tomorrow they will be in Gweru, on August 22 they will be in Masvingo before proceeding to Mutare on August 27.

"We need to enable them to travel back to Harare from the above named stations.  We are appealing for postponement to August 30 for full bail application.

"Some of the accused persons were caught red-handed committing violence. Only the investigating officers can satisfy the court how they arrested them," Maromo said.

Through their lawyers Jeremiah Bamu, Gift Mtisi, Tinomuda Shoko, and Blessing Nyamaropa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the suspected protestors opposed the postponement of bail hearing to August 30.

Blessing Nyamaropa argued that detaining his client to August 30 without bail hearing will be an illegality that cannot be justified by the law.

"We should have seen Officer Commanding taking the stand or an affidavit substantiating what the state is saying. The court cannot rely on mere by the state.

"Section 49 of the constitution clearly states that no person should be denied liberty without just cause. Postponing the matter to August 30 without providing compelling reasons will be a violation of the constitution.

All the magistrates ruled in favour of the accused persons and ordered that the accused must proceed to make bail applications.

However, 11 protestors have since been denied bail while the rest will be back in court tomorrow for bail ruling.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3523 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 968 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4696 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

10 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

11 hrs ago | 6222 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2086 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1150 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

12 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3342 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6118 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

13 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Why protests are important

13 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2562 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3990 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

16 hrs ago | 8049 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9305 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

17 hrs ago | 2228 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

18 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

18 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

18 hrs ago | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days