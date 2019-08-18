BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Panic has gripped Bulawayo residents after a long convoy of army and police trucks was seen patrolling the city.The convoy comprising of four police trucks with anti riot police in full gear and four military trucks packed with soldiers armed with AK47 assault rifles is accompanied by a police water canon. Leading the convoy is a police vehicle flashing blue lights.The police issued a prohibition order against MDC Alliance which wanted to hold anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations in Bulawayo.A heavy police presence was recorded in all parts of the city all day but it is the sudden appearance of the army that has freaked the residents.