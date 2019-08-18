Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Panic has gripped Bulawayo residents after a long convoy of army and police trucks was seen patrolling the city.

The convoy comprising of four police trucks with anti riot police in full gear and four military trucks packed with soldiers armed with AK47 assault rifles is accompanied by a police water canon. Leading the convoy is a police vehicle flashing blue lights.

The police issued a prohibition order against MDC Alliance which wanted to hold anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations in Bulawayo.

A heavy police presence was recorded in all parts of the city all day but it is the sudden appearance of the army that has freaked the residents.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

6 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1109 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4668 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

9 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

9 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

10 hrs ago | 6147 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2079 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1146 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

11 hrs ago | 3800 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3326 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

12 hrs ago | 6098 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Why protests are important

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

13 hrs ago | 2549 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3970 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

15 hrs ago | 7968 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

15 hrs ago | 4357 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9286 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3718 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

17 hrs ago | 2222 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

17 hrs ago | 909 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

17 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

17 hrs ago | 939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days