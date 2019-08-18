Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure says former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is now considered a fugitive after evading arrest in Bulawayo, "driving off at high speed".Commissioner Makamure said their officers are now hunting for him. Mphoko faced imminent arrest after he was summoned to the ZACC offices this afternoon.The former VP's lawyers had gone to the ZACC offices with a statement from Mr Mphoko but officials at the anti-graft authority insisted that he comes in person.Mphoko's family last week dramatically blocked ZACC officials from getting a warned and cautioned statement fro the ex-Vice President on unspecified corruption allegations.