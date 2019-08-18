Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Executive Committee has appointed Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas as the caretaker head coach of the senior men's team, the Warriors, until the 31st of December 2019.

In statement, Zifa Communications and Competitions Manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the development adding that the Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and new Harare City head coach Lloyd Chitembwe have been appointed as assistant coaches for the same period while Highlanders', Tembo Chuma is the new  goalkeepers' coach for the senior national team and Wellington Mpandare remains the team manager.

He said all members of the technical team will remain with their Premier league clubs and only serve as national team coaches when there are assignments.

The new technical team set-up comes in following, first the resignation of Sunday Chidzambga on the eve of back-to-back African Nations Championship qualifiers in August and the dissolution of an interim technical team led by Rahman Gumbo.

Gwesela also said the immediate task of the technical team is a two-legged preliminary World Cup qualifier against Somalia between 2 and 10 September 2019.

Meanwhile, Chitembwe has been confirmed as the new Harare City coach after signing a 2 and half years' contract, leaving Caps United.

Source - zbc

