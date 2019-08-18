Latest News Editor's Choice


Toddler drowns

by Staff Reporter
A SIX-YEAR-OLD Nyazura child drowned in Mucheke River after slipping from a rock while playing with her friend on Friday last week.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday.

He identified the deceased as Lorraine Mudyiradima (6).

Police said the minor had been instructed by her mother Janet Hariwu to collect a pair of shoes she had left earlier at the river, when tragedy struck.

Chananda urged parents and guardians not to allow children to play alone near large water bodies.

Source - NewsDay

