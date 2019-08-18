Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Egyptian diplomat sues hubby's small house in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR Egyptian diplomat seconded to Harare, one Ms Raina, has been taken to court by a local woman Bilkis Banu Ismail, who is seeking $1,5 million compensation in adultery damages after the former allegedly snatched her husband.

Through her lawyers, Laita and Partners of Marondera, Ismail recently issued summons against Raina citing her business address as the Embassy of Egypt situated at number 7 Aberdeen Road, Avondale in Harare.

In her declaration, Ismail said she has been married to Mahmoud Eid Ahmed Eid for more than 12 years. She accused Raina of having an adulterous relationship with her husband since 2018.

"The basis of the plaintiff (Ismail)'s claim is that the defendant (Raina) is having an adulterous relationship with the plaintiff's husband since 2018. The plaintiff has now lost the affection and companionship of her beloved husband as a result of the defendant's actions," Ishmael said through her lawyers.

"The plaintiff, because of the actions of the defendant, is being deprived of her conjugal rights that used to be her preserve as the husband has actually moved in to stay with the defendant. The plaintiff believes that adultery is an act of sexual incontinence and the deliberate intrusion into her marriage by the defendant is an attack on her dignity as she is just an innocent party."

Ismail also said, as a result of Raina's interference in her marriage, she has suffered economic deprivation because her husband now has divided attention more so that Rania is enjoying and benefitting from the couple's sweat.

"The defendant is abusing her position as a senior diplomat to conduct the illicit liaison with plaintiff's husband. The plaintiff believes that the marriage union is sacrosanct, particularly in the Zimbabwean context as it is entrenched deeply in the country's culture, tradition and religion," the lawyers said.

Ismail further said her standing in the community has been irreparably damaged because of Rania's actions, which have had the effect of humiliating and embarrassing her.

"The plaintiff has no other recourse except to approach this honourable court for expiation. Wherefore, the plaintiff's claim against the defendant is $1 000 000 adultery damages and $500 000 for loss of consortium and contumelia, plus cost of suit," the lawyers said.

The diplomat is yet to respond.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

52 mins ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

58 mins ago | 536 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

1 hr ago | 1148 Views

Former minister court case postponed

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Four children go missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Forex black market becomes unpopular

2 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa slams corrupt business people

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Defiance Campaign for Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

2 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Facilitate Gukurahundi apology, Mudenda urges NPRC

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe targets Japan for investment

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt floats $60m Treasury Bills

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Intra-party violence rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe lags behind on fiscal transparency: US

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Toddler drowns

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 5695 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

13 hrs ago | 10981 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

13 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

13 hrs ago | 2521 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 6571 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

16 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

16 hrs ago | 7649 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

16 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

17 hrs ago | 1224 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

17 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

17 hrs ago | 954 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

18 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

18 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

18 hrs ago | 1327 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

18 hrs ago | 5428 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

18 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

19 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

19 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

20 hrs ago | 9271 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

20 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

20 hrs ago | 2266 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

20 hrs ago | 1341 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

21 hrs ago | 4799 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

21 hrs ago | 3667 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

22 hrs ago | 6633 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

22 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

22 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

22 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

22 hrs ago | 1362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days