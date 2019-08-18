Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe lags behind on fiscal transparency: US

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE United States (US) government has said in a report that Zimbabwe is still lagging behind in terms of fiscal transparency.

The 2019 Fiscal Transparency Report, which was prepared by the US State Department of State, assesses a country's minimum fiscal transparency requirements and reviewed the period running from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Zimbabwe was among the 67 countries out of a total of 141 governments that did not meet the minimum requirements for fiscal transparency.

The Zimbabwe government managed to make its executive budget proposal, enacted budget, and end-of-year report publicly available online within a reasonable period of time, the budget documents did not include a clear picture of revenue streams, the report noted.

"Information on debt obligations was publicly available in hard copy for free from the Papers Office of the Parliament. Publicly available budget documents did not include a substantially complete picture of revenue streams, including natural resource revenues. The budget included aggregate allocations to, but not earnings from, State-owned enterprises," part of the report reads.

"Significant, large State-owned enterprises did not have audited financial statements. The information in the budget was considered generally unreliable, as actual revenue and expenditure deviated significantly from the enacted budget largely because of the government's unrealistic assumptions about growth during the budgeting process. The government did not produce a supplemental budget or the 2017 annual budget review statement, which would have assessed revenue and expenditure outcomes."

An example of government's lack of fiscal transparency includes the recently released 2019 mid-term budget review statement.

Originally, in the 2019 national budget, an amount of US$10,31 billion was proposed as government spending for the year, up from nearly US$7 billion for 2018.
Yet in the recently released 2019 mid-term budget review statement, a budget surplus of between ZW$803,6 million was recorded between January and June, with no indication on where the cuts were made.

During the reviewed period, the US State Department found that Zimbabwe's intelligence budget was not part of the public budget and no procedures were put in place to permit Parliament to review it.

"Zimbabwe's supreme audit institution reviewed the government's accounts and made its report publicly available within a reasonable period of time. The criteria and procedures by which the national government awards natural resource extraction contracts or licenses were specified in law," the 2019 fiscal transparency report further reads.

"The government appeared to follow the law in practice, except in the diamond sector, where it is unclear if the laws are followed in practice. Basic information on mining concessions was not publicly available."

The US State Department made several recommendations on how the Zimbabwean government could improve its fiscal transparency.

These include providing a complete picture of revenues and expenditures, including revenues from natural resources; detailing expenditures to and revenues from State-owned enterprises; making full audit reports for large State-owned enterprises publicly available; and following practice laws and regulations governing natural resource extraction, contracting and licensing.

"For the purpose of this report, the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency include having key budget documents that are publicly available, substantially complete, and generally reliable. The review includes an assessment of the transparency of processes for awarding government contracts and licences for natural resource extraction," the report recommended.

"Fiscal transparency is a critical element of effective public financial management, helps build market confidence, and underpins economic sustainability.

Fiscal transparency fosters greater government accountability by providing a window into government budgets for citizens, helping citizens hold their leadership accountable, and facilitating better-informed public debate."



Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

52 mins ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

58 mins ago | 531 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

1 hr ago | 1142 Views

Former minister court case postponed

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Four children go missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 918 Views

Forex black market becomes unpopular

2 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa slams corrupt business people

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Defiance Campaign for Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

2 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Facilitate Gukurahundi apology, Mudenda urges NPRC

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe targets Japan for investment

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt floats $60m Treasury Bills

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Intra-party violence rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Egyptian diplomat sues hubby's small house in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Toddler drowns

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 5693 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

13 hrs ago | 10977 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

13 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

13 hrs ago | 2521 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 6570 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

16 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

16 hrs ago | 7647 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

16 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

17 hrs ago | 1224 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

17 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

17 hrs ago | 954 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

18 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

18 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

18 hrs ago | 1327 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

18 hrs ago | 5428 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

18 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

19 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

19 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

20 hrs ago | 9269 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

20 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

20 hrs ago | 2266 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

20 hrs ago | 1341 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

21 hrs ago | 4798 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

21 hrs ago | 3667 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

22 hrs ago | 6632 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

22 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

22 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

22 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

22 hrs ago | 1362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days