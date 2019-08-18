Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forex black market becomes unpopular

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUREAUX de Change are becoming popular among Bulawayo residents as they are slowly eating into the parallel market's business.

To date, the RBZ has licensed over 46 bureaux de change that are located across the country in a move that has increased the number of participants in the interbank foreign currency market, other than banking institutions.

According to Chronicle, a snap survey in the city on Monday showed that bureaux de change in Bulawayo are becoming the preferred destination for some people wanting services in a secure environment.

Yesterday newly opened financial services provider and bureaux de Change, Access Finance (Pvt) Ltd, was offering ZWL$10,4 and ZWL$7,4 per United States dollar for electronic transfers and cash transactions respectively.

Newly opened Cash 24, run by Halsted Brothers, had similar offerings. Many people are warming up to bureaux de changes as they feel that they are safer and offer worth-while deals.  Mrs Nobukhosi Moyo who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday after being served at Access Finance said she was happy about the service and it was better than changing money on the streets.

"It is more discreet and safer. There is privacy and I have no fear that there could be someone following me. I used to change on the streets but the problem with that is you could never trust the person you are dealing with. Sometimes forex dealers connive with robbers and you can be robbed of your money soon after changing," she said.  

However, some Bulawayo residents complained that service was slow at the designated forex outlets.  "I know that at the banks and bureaux de changes it is safer but the service is very slow.

Too much paperwork for me to just change my money. In the streets it is swift and I do not need to wait until it's my turn," said Farai Makuavaza. Some forex dealers said business was getting less lucrative as they had to compete with banks and bureaux de change.

"It makes it difficult to operate because we have to offer deals that are just as competitive but it is unsustainable. Our major business now is selling cash.

If someone wants bond notes in exchange for bank transfer or zipit, we offer the deals at a premium. The average rate is 30 percent but it can go higher or lower depending on demand," said an illegal foreign currency dealer only identified as Max.  

A group of forex dealers operating along George Silundika Street between 10th and 11th Avenues were offering rates higher than the interbank rate but they were not keen to answer questions from the press.

Yesterday, they were offering ZWL$10,60 for every United States dollar for electronic transactions and ZWL$7,5 for cash.  

It was not business as usual yesterday for many illegal forex dealers as police cordoned off the area surrounding the Tredgold Courts popularly known as the "World Bank".

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

2 hrs ago | 1468 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

2 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Former minister court case postponed

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Four children go missing in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa slams corrupt business people

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Defiance Campaign for Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

3 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Facilitate Gukurahundi apology, Mudenda urges NPRC

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe targets Japan for investment

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Govt floats $60m Treasury Bills

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Intra-party violence rocks Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zimbabwe lags behind on fiscal transparency: US

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Egyptian diplomat sues hubby's small house in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Toddler drowns

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 6095 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

14 hrs ago | 11659 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

14 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

14 hrs ago | 2599 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 6765 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

17 hrs ago | 4153 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

17 hrs ago | 8055 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

17 hrs ago | 1632 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

18 hrs ago | 1245 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

18 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

18 hrs ago | 972 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

19 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

19 hrs ago | 2738 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

19 hrs ago | 1355 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

19 hrs ago | 5480 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

19 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

20 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

20 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

21 hrs ago | 9560 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

21 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

21 hrs ago | 2282 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

21 hrs ago | 1354 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

22 hrs ago | 4896 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

22 hrs ago | 3707 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

23 hrs ago | 6686 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

23 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

23 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

23 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

23 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

23 hrs ago | 1367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days