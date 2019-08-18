Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former minister court case postponed

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE trial of former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa was postponed yesterday after the State indicated that the Prosecutor-General was still "considering the matter".

Prosecutor Mr Brian Vito applied for postponement, arguing that Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi needs five weeks.

"I spoke to him and he said he still needs about five weeks," Mr Vito said, before requesting that the matter be deferred to September 30. PG Hodzi has previously instructed the prosecution to halt Parirenyatwa's criminal abuse of office trial where the State alleges that he directed NatPharm board chairman George Washaya to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku's contract with the parastatal and replace her with Newman Madzikwa.

The State alleges that Parirenyatwa's decision to remove Sifeku from her managing director's post showed disfavour to her.

Through his lawyer Mr Deepak Mehter, Parirenyatwa applied for the temporary release of his passport after he had agreed to the postponement of the matter.

Mr Mehter indicated that Parirenyatwa was supposed to attend the 20th Cassa Forum in Rwanda from August 20 to 26.

In his application, he told the court that Parirenyatwa previously got his passport to allow him to attend health conferences to which he is still an active member. He said his client returned the passport on three occasions.

Magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo granted the application and ordered Parirenyatwa to return the passport to the clerk of court on August 26.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

52 mins ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

58 mins ago | 535 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

1 hr ago | 1147 Views

Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Four children go missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Forex black market becomes unpopular

2 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa slams corrupt business people

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Defiance Campaign for Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

2 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Facilitate Gukurahundi apology, Mudenda urges NPRC

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe targets Japan for investment

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt floats $60m Treasury Bills

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Intra-party violence rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe lags behind on fiscal transparency: US

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Egyptian diplomat sues hubby's small house in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Toddler drowns

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 5694 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

13 hrs ago | 10980 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

13 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

13 hrs ago | 2521 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 6571 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

16 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

16 hrs ago | 7649 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

16 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

17 hrs ago | 1224 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

17 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

17 hrs ago | 954 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

18 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

18 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

18 hrs ago | 1327 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

18 hrs ago | 5428 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

18 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

19 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

19 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

20 hrs ago | 9271 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

20 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

20 hrs ago | 2266 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

20 hrs ago | 1341 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

21 hrs ago | 4799 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

21 hrs ago | 3667 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

22 hrs ago | 6633 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

22 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

22 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

22 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

22 hrs ago | 1362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days