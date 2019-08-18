Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOME of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's posters, erected on the eve of Heroes and Defences Forces holidays in Marondera, have been defaced and pulled down, in a development that has been linked to anger over the deepening economic crisis.

Posters along the Harare-Mutare Highway and Central Marondera were defaced.

The posters, inscribed "Vote ED", were erected by some Zanu PF youth as a show of solidarity with the party leader, who is currently under pressure from the opposition MDC, which is rolling out anti-government protests across the country.

Efforts to get a comment from the party leadership were futile, with some saying they are not aware of the development.

A party youth, who preferred to remain anonymous, told NewsDay that the posters were put up to show solidarity with their leader.

"The posters were erected during the Heroes holidays as we joined the President in celebrating the lives of the fallen heroes as well as the Defence Forces Day. The posters have served their purpose, hence some are now torn," the youth member said.

However, those pasted in the low-density suburbs have not been defaced.

During the January protests, two banners with Mngangagwa's pictures along the same highway were brought down by protesters angered by the fuel price hike.

One of the billboards was brought down and some thieves went off with the steel frames.

The vandalism of ED banners irked Zanu PF provincial party members, who responded by visiting the area and condemning the culprits for disrespecting their leader.

Source - NewsDay

