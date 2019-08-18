Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

by Staff Reporter
Veteran journalist Godfrey Majonga, alleged to have been forced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to jump from a high rise building in 1987 during a clash over a woman, has died.

In post on its Twitter page on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe information ministry said, "We have learnt with sorrow and sadness the passing on of veteran broadcaster Mr Godfrey Majonga. Mr Majonga made immense contributions to the broadcasting industry as a broadcaster and later as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC). May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Addressing a Zanu-PF interface rally in  Mashonaland Central in 2017, then President Robert Mogabe revealed that he had been told by Professor Jonathan Moyo, then Higher Education Minister, how Mnangagwa made Majonga jump from a high rise building.

Mugabe said when Mnangagwa found Majonga at the woman's flat, he forced Majonga to choose between sitting on a red hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a high rise building in Harare.

The former President said Majonga went for the "easy route" of jumping through the window of the flat.

In 2017, Majonga declined to comment on the incident referring journalists to the generators of the allegations.

Source - zbc

