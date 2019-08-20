Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has congratulated President Mnangagwa for assuming chairmanship of the SADC on Organ Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation at the just ended 39th SADC Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo, in a statement, said the party was grateful for the assumption of President Mnangagwa of his new SADC portfolio."This assumption of chairmanship by Zimbabwe testifies to the confidence and trust which the regional body exudes not only in the person of His Excellency, the President, but also in the country and its leadership."The Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee and the entire membership extends hearty congratulations to His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa for the rectitude bestowed upon him and the great people of Zimbabwe. It is with no doubt that the assumption by Zimbabwe of this position shall steer greater advancement towards consolidation of regional peace and stability," said Khaya Moyo.He said the party salutes with great pride and humility the SADC leadership, through the incoming chair, President of Tanzania Dr John Magufuli for standing shoulder to shoulder with Zimbabwe in the face of adversity from hostile forces and calling for the immediate removal of western-imposed "evil" sanctions.On a special note, he said the party is eternally grateful and humbled by the SADC's decision to dedicate the 25th of October 2019, as a day for collective expression of their displeasure at the continued imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe."The decision is indeed reminiscent of the solidarity exercised by the founding fathers of our region in fighting settler minority rule under the banner of the Front Line States, recasting the epitome of our regional sovereign superiority, dignity, and lasting interests."The gesture also demonstrates the further strengthening of regional ties under the engagement and re-engagement thrust being pursued by Zanu-PF under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa," he said."These landmark developments put paid to attempts by the opposition and its external hostile handlers to scuttle the ascendancy of the President, through staging violent and illegal demonstrations in Harare on the eve of the summit." He said SADC saw through this guise and once again stood in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and the Government."Zanu-PF notes with grave concern the involvement of some Western countries in the failed MDC-A demonstrations and their continued interference in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe. "The party is aware of the MDC-A's frantic engagements with hostile forces with a view to causing turmoil in the country thereby rendering it ungovernable so as to create false impression of a failed state."The people of Zimbabwe should take assurance, that the ruling revolutionary party Zanu-PF will employ every law towards fulfilment of their wishes and aspirations,'' said Khaya Moyo.Meanwhile, the party's secretary for Women's Affairs Mabel Chinomona, who is also president of the Senate and the entire Zanu-PF Women's League congratulated President Mnangagwa on his appointment as Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation."We also wish to commend SADC countries for their continued support and solidarity with Zimbabwe and most importantly for declaring October 25, as solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on our country," she said.