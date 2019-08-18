Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt hires 19 doctors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government has absorbed the 19 junior doctors who recently completed their studies, but failed to get internship, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Dr Moyo said Treasury has since facilitated employment of the doctors who will be absorbed into the public health delivery system with immediate effect.

"We now have concurrency from Treasury to employ the doctors and they will be deployed to respective institutions as a matter of urgency," said Dr Moyo.

The doctors completed their studies in April and were expected to commence their internship in the same month. However, Government could not employ them, as there were no immediate posts available.

"Posts were still occupied by other doctors whose internship period had been extended due to disruptions in rotations by an industrial action, which crippled the health sector in December last year and the first quarter of this year."

Source - th eherald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 161 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

1 hr ago | 819 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

1 hr ago | 517 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

2 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 3166 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Protests a form of feedback

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

5 hrs ago | 2271 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

10 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

10 hrs ago | 5529 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

10 hrs ago | 2343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days